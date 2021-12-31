Music superstar, Davido, is causing a major stir on social media after revealing a whopping amount of money realised this year

The DMW boss disclosed that he made mouthwatering $22.3 million (N12 billion) in the outgoing year

The singer's manager Asa Asika also confirmed that he and his artist made so much money in the year 2021

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, is tensioning his fans and followers on social media after revealing a huge amount of money he made in the outgoing year 2021.

The Omo Baba Olowo as fondly called by his fans made the revelation on his Instagram channel where he released the figures.

The singer made a simple post that reads:

"Made 23.3 million dollars this year."

His manager Asa Asika also shared a similar post and tagged the singer on his Instagram story channel as well. His post reads:

"2021 will always be a funny year, we made so much money."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Davido's post about the amount he made in 2021, some of them still managed to bring Wizkid into the conversation.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Official_snowprince001:

"Wizkid still get money pass you."

Tesha_nita101:

"BIGWIZ can never brag like this."

Official_mizsdebbie:

"David stop o....stop challenging me o...I wee say my own now o...chai...money good o."

Emerald_ritzy:

"OBO anyways… compared to 15 billion naira I made this year… Davido no reach."

Official_tuskey:

"Oya Wizkid FC, comparison starting in 3:2:1 go."

Swaaady:

"Anybody wan doubt am?? Endorsements alone choke... The guy made quite a lot of money this year sef..without major work!!"

Sahaginization:

"Who ask you??? Just dy do like pikin."

Israel DMW screams about Davido's wealth at airport

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Davido's Logistic manager, Israel DMW got people laughing on social media after screaming and bragging about the singer's wealth.

Isreal DMW in the hilarious video was jingling a bell and screaming "my oga get money" at the airport.

Other DMW crew members couldn't hold back their laughter as they watched the logistic manager perform a drama.

