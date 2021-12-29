While quite a number of Nigerians are convinced that Wizkid and Davido had a misunderstanding in the past, many think that it's just fans causing the war

In a video which has made the rounds on social media, Wizkid danced to one of Davido's song at the club

Wizkid jumped up excitedly in the midst of people and the gesture has made fans commend him for overlooking whatever beef they might have

Fans of Nigerian singers sometimes create wars even when their faves do not have anything to fight or beef about.

Over the years, Nigerians are almost convinced that Wizkid and Davido have underlying beef which has kept them apart.

Wizkid vibes to Champion Sound in the club Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@davido

Source: Instagram

Wizkid vibes to Davido's song

A video which made the rounds on social media showed the moment Wizkid threw caution into the winds and danced to Davido's Champion Sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Ginger crooner jumped on his feet and laughed excitedly as he raised a bottle of drink in the air.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

don.ewere:

"Davido and wizkid dey for everybody,na fans wey no fit afford their show tickets dey fight pass."

omopastor05:

"Davido go Dey happy wherever he dey now"

samabilitycon:

"Na we dey fight ourselves "

ijebuconcept:

"You can never predict Wizkid. That is why people love him so much ."

mizz_dorah:

"Is Champion sound bro, he is a Champion too. See as I dey smile."

whiteman__00:

"Big wiz self feel the Champion sound "

affordable_homes_gh:

"He don't even know when he started dancing fans in the poto poto"

Imade and Jamil perform Jowo and Peru for Davido

A heartwarming video of singer Davido having fun with his daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her bestie, Jamil Balogun made the rounds online and Nigerians could not stop talking about it.

In the video, Imade and Jamil performed one of his hit songs and Davido demanded the kids pay him for the song.

Jamil gave the singer a hilarious response saying, "I will pay you bro", before the kids further switched the song to Fireboy's Peru.

The beautiful video got fans talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng