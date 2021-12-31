Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has taken to his social media page to announce a piece of good news with his followers

The well-loved film star turned a year older and he expressed his gratitude to God for keeping him safely

Fans and colleagues of Odunlade trooped to his comment section in thousands to celebrate with him

As the year 2021 comes to an end on Friday, December 31, Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is celebrating a new age.

The film star took to his Instagram page to announce that he clocked 45, while calling himself a small boy.

In the mood of celebration, Odunlade shared lovely photos that showed him smiling.

Odunlade Adekola clocks 45. Photos: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Glory be to God. Your small boy is +1. Your Saamualajo is 45th. Glory be to God. And a very big thanks to everyone of you! I really appreciate your support and Love ❤️The glory of God will not depart from Us in Jesus name. Happy New Year in Advance to you!"

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians congratulate Odunlade

