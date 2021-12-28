Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Tomato has turned the milestone age of 60 and she is celebrating in style

The film star posted series of photos of herself on Instagram where she rocked different lovely outfits

Toyin Tomato also showed that age did not affect her moves as she danced energetically in a viral video

Veteran Nigerian actress, Toyin ‘Tomato’ Adegbola, clocked the new age of 60 on December 28, 2021.

The movie star was no doubt filled with excitement over her milestone birthday and she celebrated it in style on her social media page.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Toyin Tomato posted series of photos where she rocked lovely birthday outfits.

Actress Toyin Tomato celebrates 60th birthday in style. Photos: @yeyetoyintomato

Source: Instagram

The star actress dazzled fans with her beautiful and unique headgears in the photos among other things.

See the snaps below:

In another post, Toyin Tomato also wowed fans with her dance moves and even showed off her dazzling high heel shoes.

The movie veteran seemed unstoppable as she shook her body and danced for the camera with great agility despite her age.

See the video below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate her

Numerous fans and celebrity colleagues of Toyin Tomato also joined her in the celebration of her new age. Read some of their comments below:

Officialatinukeobanla:

“Ore mi atata happy 60th birthday to you dearest friend mi, wish you long life and prosperity God bless your new age❤️ welcome to the club .”

Iam_gloryeden:

“Happy birthday Big Mummy!!!! igba odun ni alafia. God bless you immensely. E ma pe fun wa❤️❤️ @yeyetoyintomato .”

Ndacouture:

“Happy birthday Prettylicious Momma , May you continue to soar above your peers Ma @yeyetoyintomato.”

Thetimo:

“Happy happy birthday 60th birthday mummy. I love you for your energy, fun and consistency through the many years! God’s blessings today and always ma ❤️❤️❤️.”

Yettyarewaade:

“Wowwwwww 60 yrs of greatness M/C, Actress, Mother, Glam ma , Philanthropist and most importantly a child of the Most high.. Iya wa I know I am no to pray for you but I wish 60 more yrs ijn. You shall continue to excel, be great and break generational curses ijn.”

Happy birthday to Toyin Tomato.

