Veteran Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has taken to her social media page to celebrate herself as she turned a new age

The mother of one then expressed gratitude to God while begging him to help her determination in the new year

Followers and colleagues took to Uche's comment section to celebrate the actress with beautiful words

A few days to her birthday, Nollywood actress Uche Jombo travelled with her son Matthew to Aspen mountain in Colorado, USA.

On the actress' big day, she shared photos showing herself having fun in the snow. In a video she shared, the actress was spotted kitted up in a black outfit while dancing.

Actress Uche Jombo celebrates her birthday.



In the caption that accompanied her post, the actress said she's having a party on the mountain.

She wrote:

"Party at the mountain top! Igbo girl style ….. I am determined to try and learn new things every day so help me God."

Check out the video below:

The mother of one also shared another photo from her trip to the mountain.

Fans celebrate with the actress

mrumanu_elijah:

"Juice splattering."

apostlepromiseadeyemi:

"Happy Birthday dear. We love you."

adamson_collins:

"Beautiful as usual."

je_ssy9057:

"Happy birthday."

carlosgomez4846:

"Happy birthday nwa oma osiso."

nkechinwabuzor:

"Happy birthday..have a beautiful and rewarding new year in great health and peace Amen."

nan_bella_3028:

"Happy Birthday."

nicoleike_:

"Happy birthday Maamii!!"

acupofkhafi:

"This looks so cool!! Happy birthday."

favorbyhisgraced:

"Best wishes."

beat_rice118:

"Happy birthday ma’am."

kelus_prince:

"happiest birthday darling."

elizabethokoi:

"Have fun girl."

Actress Chizzy Alichi celebrates her birthday

Actress Chizzy Alichi turned a year older and she shared the good news online. In the mood of celebration, Chizzy donned an orange-coloured two-piece for her photoshoot. The actress who is on lowcut coloured a part of it in blonde.

According to Chizzy, she isn't only celebrating her birthday. She is also celebrating all she was able to achieve this year.

She wrote:

"I achieved "almost" everything I set to achieve this year 2021 and I am super grateful to God. I am grateful and hopeful for the rest before the end of 2021 Happy birthday to me."

