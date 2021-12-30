Nigerian singer 9ice is full of beautiful words for his wife as they clock another milestone in their marriage

The singer shared a photo from his star-studded wedding while praying for a forever union with his woman

Fans and celebrity friends of the singer took to his comment section to congratulate him and wish him well

Singer 9ice and his wife are celebrating two years of being joined together in holy matrimony.

The Photocopy crooner took to his official Instagram page to mark the milestone in his marriage with a throwback photo from his big day.

Singer 9ice celebrates his wedding anniversary. Photo: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

The photo showed that the theme of the singer's wedding was Beauty And 9ice. In the photo, 9ice held his wife's hand as they walk through a firework decoration.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, the singer stated that he has been friends with his wife for 10 years and married to her for two years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wishing her a happy anniversary, the singer prayed that their union would last forever.

Check out the lovely photo below:

Nigerians react

mizsthicknesz:

"Happy anniversary."

ruby_r_a_o:

"Ameen Ya’Allah… Happiness, joy, peace in good health I pray In Sha Allah…"

eruiyawoconcepts:

"HWA awon temi."

officialyomifashlanso1_works:

"HWA To You Both ..... More Prospects, Blessings And Grace To You Both In Good Health And Peace Of Mind."

djgavpop:

"Congratulations."

olayinkaamusa_963:

"Happy anniversary to you and yours."

aderoju_official:

"Congratulations bro."

obasijuade:

"Congratulations Fam."

naawah05:

"Happy anniversary my fav."

olamisammy:

"Congrats my boss… I love your music forever."

larryhormmy:

"Booda Adigun..,happy anniversary."

Actor RMD turns a new year in his marriage

To celebrate his 21st wedding anniversary, actor RMD shared a throwback photo on his Instagram page. The actor stood behind his wife who was heavily pregnant with one of their children.

RMD noted that his wife does not like the photo because of the way she looked due to her pregnancy.

The film star then shared how his wife decided to let go of her fame for him. RMD added that his wife said one popular person was enough in the family.

Source: Legit.ng