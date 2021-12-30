An Abuja-based man wasn’t entirely pleased with Burna Boy’s conduct at his recent concert which was originally slated for 8 pm in the night

The Twice as Tall singer didn’t show up to the venue until past three in the morning when the excitement from some attendees had already fizzled away

The man also claimed that Burna Boy made no attempt to apologize for his lateness after he eventually showed up on stage

Perpetual lateness has been a recurring topic for Detty December concerts and singer Burna Boy seems to be among artistes who can’t seem to keep to time.

Just recently, a displeased individual identified as Henry took to social media lamenting the singer’s lateness to his concert in Abuja which was slated for 8 pm at night.

Man blows hot after Burna Boy showed up late for concert in Abuja.

Source: Instagram

Henry who had grown impatient after waiting for so many hours said even the DJs at the event appeared to have run out of songs to play to keep the audience engaged.

His tweet read in part:

"It is 3:03am. DJ has run out of songs to play, he is nearly at 1980 songs. Hypemen don tire. Yet no Burnaboy."

Henry went on to blame himself and other attendees for spending their hard-earned money.

No apology from Burna Boy

In a different post, the displeased man said Burna Boy eventually showed up at 3:25am and didn't even apologize.

He wrote:

"3:25am, He got on stage and the first thing he did was shine teeth. Like literally shined teeth...and then just went on as if he came out at 3:25pm. I left at 3:30 as I just could not stomach it anymore."

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

Social media users react

uju.anunike said:

"Imagine ‍♀️! It used to be nice to pay to go see artists before. But now it’s like they are doing competition of the latest!"

tee4tayo1 said:

"If they were performing for oyinbos in the abroad, they will come on stage in time oh..... Na see finish cause am."

itz_pricelessjewel said:

"You call a show 6pm, 8pm start about 2 to 4hrs later is totally bad and unfair...Can you try it abroad...RUBBISH!!!"

tochi_augustine said:

"Pls add that there was an actual stampede, it was a mess...the most disorganized show EVER!!!!"

clear_stretch_marks said:

"It can only happen in Nigeria they can’t do this rubbish Abroad. Na Una way pay be mumu sha."

