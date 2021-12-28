A lady has cried out in a video after guests who rented a shortlet apartment made away with the house TV

Nigerians who reacted to the theft had many things to say as some of them wondered how the guests pulled it off

There were some people who partly blamed the apartment's owner, saying they should have put proper security measures in place

A video has shown a lady complaining about how a rented shortlet apartment was robbed by its guests before they checked out.

In the viral video, the camera panned towards the wall where the TV was taken off its hinge. Below the hanger is a shelf, and a broom in front of it.

Many Nigerians wondered how the guests took the TV out. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

How did they take it out?

@Instagblog9ja which shared the video on Instagram claimed the incident took place in Port Harcourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many Nigerians who reacted to the story wondered how something as big as a TV was taken out of the premises without people noticing.

Watch the clip below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,700 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Mixed reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

official_g_host said:

"Dem no show love ooo."

nellynells__ said:

"Una no check bag? Sorry o."

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"Did they put the television inside their pocket and pass? Don't u guys have reception or security that could have spotted them before they left."

sosocode said:

"If na me wan tif towel now, una eyes go dey shine like halogen lamp."

oluwa_shin_dara said:

"No worry, na repair he go repair am, he go return am, give am 24rs."

kevconbuildersltd said:

"Since you can afford to pay for a shorter, why bringing ursef so low because of small television. Nawao."

Robbers emptied lady's room at midnight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the social media handle @sisi-Icream went online to announce how the 'unbelievable' happened to her overnight.

While she was sleeping, robbers came to her house and packed many things. She said while all that was going on, her dog never even backed.

Before the robbers left, they surprisingly dropped an apology note for her. The short note read:

“Am so sorry. More progress.”

Source: Legit.ng