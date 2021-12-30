2021 in Review: Nancy’s Winter Wonderland, Tiannah’s Black Wedding, and Other Themed Parties This Year
2021 has been a great year for the entertainment industry and important milestones have been celebrated in grand style.
From weddings, to birthdays, Nigerian celebrities know how to throw parties and it is always star-studded and lavish.
Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celebrities who have thrown themed parties and got social media lit with photos and videos.
1. Mr Eazi's 30th birthday
The singer clocked 30 on July 19 and he threw a jungle-themed party that left guests feeling like they were on a movie set of a Tarzan movie.
As expected, Mr Eazi’s lover, Temi Otedola, was also present to share the special moment with her man.
2. Nancy Isime
Nancy Isime clocked 30 Decemeber 16 and it was an icy affair as she threw a winter-themed birthday party.
Nancy's party was star studded one as celebrities in the entertainment industry turned up in their best.
3.Toyin Lawani's wedding
The celebrity fashion designer took over social media with her unconventional black-themed wedding to her photographer husband.
Hundreds of top celebrities in the entertainment industry showed up to support the business mogul who has a work history with virtually all the top names in the industry.
4.Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj clocked a new age on October 20 and she threw a reggae themed party on the 23rd.
The venue for the party was well decorated in red, green, and, yellow which is the colour coordination for reggae itself.
5. Dorathy's 26th birthday
Dorathy's 26th birthday party happened during the craze of the Squid game movie and she took advantage of the trend.
Past BBNaija stars like Bisola and Alex, the recent ex-housemates, Davido's lawyer and staff Father DMW, media personality Uti Nwachukwu, were some of the people who graced the party.
They also reenacted scenes from the Korean movie.
6. Sola Sobowale's birthday
Sola Sobowale threw a white themed birthday party at her residence on December 26 and it was a star studded affair.
Both old and young Nollywood stars tuned up to party with her.
7. Mo Abudu's 57th birthday
The media mogul threw an oriental themed party and Nigerian celebrities graced her occasion rocking Asian outfits.
A majority of them hit the nail on the head when it came to looking the part.
Fans give Tacha expensive gifts for 26th birthday
BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide, clocked 26 on December 23 and her fans, Titans, made it a very special one for the celebrant.
Tacha was surrounded by some of her numerous fans as they gathered to make the 26th birthday a worthy occasion.
In series of videos making the rounds on social media, it captured the moment the BBNaija star was surrounded by her presents, some of which included a 10-tiered money cake made of crisp N500 notes, a huge plasma TV, a laptop, a lovely edible cake, 26 wrapped gift boxes and more.
