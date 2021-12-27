Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale recently clocked a new age and she was heartily celebrated by friends, family and colleagues in the industry

The celebration didn’t end on social media as Sola also hosted her people to an intimate birthday party at her Lagos home

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa among others were spotted partying with the celebrant in videos that surfaced online

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale added a new age on Sunday, December 26, and the film star received an overwhelming show of love from fans and colleagues in the industry.

Many took to social media with pictures and videos of the King of Boys actress while wishing her a happy birthday celebration.

Friends party with Sola Sobawale as she clocks new age. Photo: @tolaodunsi/@mediaroomhub

However, there was more to Sola’s birthday celebration as she hosted friends and family members to a party at her Lagos residence.

A video sighted online captured the celebrant in high spirits as danced into the party grounds.

Senator Ita-Giwa, Azuka Ogujiuba party with celebrant

Also among those who showed up for the movie star was politician Florence Ita-Giwa. The two ‘yuppy mummies’ were seen dancing together as a photographer tried to capture the beautiful moment.

Journalist Azuka Ogujiuba was also spotted in the video rocking with the two. Check out the videos below:

Media executive Tola Odunsi rains cash on celebrant

In a different video sighted online, the celebrant was spotted on the dance floor as friend and colleague, Tola Odunsi, rained naira notes on her.

Actress Sharon Oja and filmmaker Tade Ogidan were not left out of those who came out to celebrate with the Nollywood actress.

Actor Charles Okocha meets Sola Sobowale in video

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Charles Okocha spent time with veteran actress Sola Sobowale at a movie location.

Okocha shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page showing the moment he teased the King of Boys actress.

Fans of the Nollywood stars found the video adorable and many flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions.

