Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Others Storm Sola Sobawale’s Birthday Party at Her Lagos Residence, Videos Emerge
- Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale recently clocked a new age and she was heartily celebrated by friends, family and colleagues in the industry
- The celebration didn’t end on social media as Sola also hosted her people to an intimate birthday party at her Lagos home
- Senator Florence Ita-Giwa among others were spotted partying with the celebrant in videos that surfaced online
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale added a new age on Sunday, December 26, and the film star received an overwhelming show of love from fans and colleagues in the industry.
Many took to social media with pictures and videos of the King of Boys actress while wishing her a happy birthday celebration.
However, there was more to Sola’s birthday celebration as she hosted friends and family members to a party at her Lagos residence.
She don forget Wizkid: Reactions as Tiwa Savage joins Davido on stage at his concert, performs in bum shorts
A video sighted online captured the celebrant in high spirits as danced into the party grounds.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Check out the video below:
Senator Ita-Giwa, Azuka Ogujiuba party with celebrant
Also among those who showed up for the movie star was politician Florence Ita-Giwa. The two ‘yuppy mummies’ were seen dancing together as a photographer tried to capture the beautiful moment.
Journalist Azuka Ogujiuba was also spotted in the video rocking with the two. Check out the videos below:
Media executive Tola Odunsi rains cash on celebrant
In a different video sighted online, the celebrant was spotted on the dance floor as friend and colleague, Tola Odunsi, rained naira notes on her.
Watch the clip below:
Actress Sharon Oja and filmmaker Tade Ogidan were not left out of those who came out to celebrate with the Nollywood actress.
Funke Akindele, Eniola Badmus, Dbanj, Naeto C, other top stars spotted during Davido's album launch in 2012
Check them out in a group photo shared online below:
Actor Charles Okocha meets Sola Sobowale in video
Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Charles Okocha spent time with veteran actress Sola Sobowale at a movie location.
Okocha shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page showing the moment he teased the King of Boys actress.
Fans of the Nollywood stars found the video adorable and many flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions.
Source: Legit.ng