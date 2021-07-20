Singer Mr Eazi recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by his fans and colleagues on social media

However, the singer didn’t leave the celebration to online shout-outs as he also hosted close friends to a jungle-themed party

A video from the party showed up online and his woman, Temi Otedola, was sighted among those who came to celebrate with him

Music star Mr Eazi received an overwhelming show of love from his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry as he clocked a new age on Monday, July 19.

The singer also made sure to make the day special as he treated some of his friends and colleagues to a lovely birthday party to mark the new age.

Mr Eazi and his team went all out to organize a jungle-themed party that left guests feeling like they were on a movie set of a Tarzan movie.

The entrance at the venue had a large sign that read: “Welcome to Eazi jungle”

A video making the rounds from the event also captured some other side attractions that made the birthday party an unforgettable experience for those who attended. There were some heavily-built men who only showed up with wrappers around their groin.

As expected, Mr Eazi’s lover, Temi Otedola, was also present to share the special moment with her man.

Watch the video below:

Femi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi at 30

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Femi Otedola took to his social media page to give a shout out to his daughter's boyfriend.

Mr Eazi clocked the big 30 on Monday, July 19, and the billionaire shared a photo with the musician. Followers of the oil mogul took to his comment section to hail him for celebrating the Leg Over crooner.

Mr Eazi takes Temi Otedola on romantic getaway

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Mr raised the relationship bar once again as his babe, Temi Otedola clocked 25.

The music star took to social media to share some of the moments from the getaway he planned for his lover.

