A bride's family who did not like the house of their child's lover opted to help them with another house

The groom and his family who felt their ego was bruised refused the offer and the wedding was immediately called off

Nigerians who reacted to the development found the whole story hilarious as some said it is an example of why men must work hard

A young Nigerian lady with the Facebook name Maryam Shetty has gone online to narrate how a wedding was called off.

Before going sharing the story, the lady wrote that classism is rife in the northern part of the country and it is carried out by parents.

The wedding was abruptly called of after groom stood his ground. Photo source: brides.com

Source: UGC

Our daughter cannot stay here

She revealed that before the wedding was cancelled, the bride’s parents felt that the groom’s house does not befit their child’s status.

According to Maryam, the parents said that they would not want their daughter to go and suffer in such an environment.

Groom and family refused new house

To remedy the situation, the bride’s family offered to give them a new house; an offer the groom emphatically refused.

Maryam said that the said man is not poor as he is a very educated person with a good job.

Read the post below

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of reactions after it was reshared by @instablog9ja.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

fashiondoctor19 said:

"OMO in this Life, just make money so you wouldn't be downgraded. Orichirichi."

foodie_that_cooks said:

"I believe her o. Arewa people don’t play! But some of y’all think Owerri/igbo girls have the highest bride price and marriage requirements. Una never see chunchin."

beighdiva50 said:

"Wahala reach every sector for Nigeria."

officialpeaceessien94 said:

"I'm speechless... The guy dodged a bullet jare."

symplychi_oma said:

"And those wealth are stolen government money."

Source: Legit.ng