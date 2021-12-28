Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola aka Toyin Tomato recently clocked 60 and she was celebrated by many

The veteran actress also used the opportunity to show love to others as she spent a portion of her day at an orphanage

Toyin visited the orphanage with gifts and also delivered a moving speech to young boys and girls at the facility

Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola aka Toyin Tomato clocked a new age on Tuesday, December 27, and she was heartily celebrated by fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The movie star also made sure to spend the day giving back the overwhelming show of love she got from people.

Actress Toyin Tomato visits orphanage on her 60th birthday. Photo: @yeyetoyintomato

Source: Instagram

Toyin paid a visit to an orphanage in Ibadan where she distributed foodstuff and other essential items of need to the children in the facility.

A video shared on her official Instagram page also captured her time with the young boys and girls at the orphanage.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

After joining the actress to take pictures with her cake, she delivered a moving speech to the young ones and encouraged them not to be deterred by their humble beginnings.

Toyin explained that she was just like them at some point in her life when she lost her parents. The actress, however, added that she was determined to change her life’s story instead of being defined by her background.

She urged the young ones to be confident and also make sure that they are constantly making efforts to become better versions of themselves.

Watch the video below:

More birthday messages pour in

thetimo said:

"Haaa you said so much God bless you mummy! Happy happy 60th birthday grandma ❤️."

omomummy1_ said:

"Happy birthday to you na, long life and good health in JESUS NAME AMEN."

maryojuolape said:

"Congratulations on your special day with lots of love and laughter joy in good sound health wealth abundant gracefully mercy glorious birthday wishes for the best in the world."

skerrybright said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Aunty. May God bless everything that concerns you. Age with Grace ma."

celestialgeneration said:

"Happy birthday ma ."

Actress Lola Idije clocks new age in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yoruba actress, Lola Idije celebrated reaching a new age and was all excited about her big day.

The thankful Lola shared new beautiful photos on her Instagram page to celebrate the special occasion.

Fans and colleagues of the beautiful actress flooded her page with lovely birthday messages and wishes.

Source: Legit.ng