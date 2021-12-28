Actress Toyin Abraham has humoured her fans and followers on social media with a video posted on Instagram

Apparently, her husband and kids all occupied a small bed in their UK home and left the actress all alone to sleep on a big bed

Feeling all alone, the actress filmed the father and kids sleeping as she shared her plight with members of the online community

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has gotten her fans and followers on Instagram talking after she posted a video of her family members.

In the video, the actress’ hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and their kids, Ire and Temitope, were all fast asleep in a bed that appeared too small for them.

Toyin went on to explain that the father and kids all left her to occupy a big bed and cramped themselves up in a smaller one.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“This life ehnn, these people will leave me to sleep alone on a big bed then come and sleep on one small bed. The 3 of them o. Just look at them. Where will I enter bayi?”

Some fans were seen in the comment section praising Kolawole for being a good hubby while others teasingly called for justice on behalf of the actress.

Toyin Abraham shares adorable family Christmas photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham treated her fans and followers on social media to an adorable family photo.

The actress, her husband and their children were all seen rocking similar pyjamas as they posed beside a family Christmas tree.

Many flooded the comment section with warm remarks as they wished the actress and her family members a happy celebration.

