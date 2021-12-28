Top Nollywood veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, clocked a new age on December 26 and hosted a party at her residence

The top film star was spotted going down on both knees to greet her senior colleague, Iya Awero

The sweet and humble moment was captured on video and the clip has gone viral on social media

Much loved Nollywood veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, recently showed love and respect to her older colleague, Iya Awero, at her birthday party.

Sobowale turned a new age on December 26 and the day was celebrated with fanfare at her residence.

Numerous celebs stormed the actress’ home as they partied with her including Iya Awero.

Actress Sola Sobowale pays respects to older colleague Iya Awero. Photos: @solasobowale

In a clip making the rounds online, Sobowale was seen walking down the green carpet when she spotted Iya Awero in the crowd.

Without wasting any more time, the King of Boys star went over to greet her older colleague. Sobowale didn’t only greet her, she also went down on both knees as she showed her respect.

Iya Awero in turn embraced the celebrant and said words of prayers to her in the heartwarming video.

See the clip below:

Nice one.

Senator Ita Giwa, other stars storm Sola Sobowale's birthday party

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale added a new age on Sunday, December 26, and the film star received an overwhelming show of love from fans and colleagues in the industry.

Many took to social media with pictures and videos of the King of Boys actress while wishing her a happy birthday celebration.

However, there was more to Sola’s birthday celebration as she hosted friends and family members to a party at her Lagos residence.

Also among those who showed up for the movie star was politician Florence Ita-Giwa. The two ‘yuppy mummies’ were seen dancing together as a photographer tried to capture the beautiful moment.

