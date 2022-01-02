Top Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, recently had an interesting encounter with a female fan in Abia state

The lady was in tears and held on to the singer as she begged Mayorkun to take her home with him

The video has now gone viral on social media and internet users have shared their different takes on the issue

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, was recently held down by a female fan in Abia state who wanted to follow him home.

The lady was seen crying profusely and holding on to the singer as she wailed for him to take her to his home.

Lady cries hard as she begs to follow Mayorkun home from Abia state. Photos: @mayoroflagos, @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

The interesting moment was captured on video and posted on Instagram by @themayoroflagos.

In the six-second clip, the lady continued to hold on to Mayorkun and was heard saying: ‘Mayor no you can’t do this to me’, as the singer tried to entangle himself from her.

Apparently, the lady was begging Mayorkun to take her home. The incident happened in Abia state. See the video below:

Mayorkun reacts

Mayorkun later reposted the video on his Instagram story and asked for how to locate the lady. The music star requested for her social media handle. See screenshot below:

Mayorkun requests for the female fan's social media handle. Photo: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

Fans’ reactions

The video soon went viral on social media and a lot of internet users were amused by it. Read some of their comments below:

Chrisduruphotography:

"How did they settle this issue ?"

Bshizzle70a:

"See her wide mouth like that of ERAN IYA OSOGBO. GROUP IE Buruku ( Mums & Dads , please do your parenting jobs well!"

Soyeh__:

"You no show love o Mayor ."

Symplychi_oma:

"I’m ashamed on her behalf ."

Cherry_mendis:

"See Mayorkun face the guy be like which kind wahala be this ."

Abycandi:

" whose sister is dis."

Beighdiva50:

"She must be homeless ."

Nawa o.

