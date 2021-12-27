Singer Burna Boy’s mum, Bose Ogulu, was in high spirits at their family’s recent Christmas party

A video spotted on social media captured the yuppy mummy taking the centre stage on the dance floor and showing off her moves

The video stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community who have grown to love her personality

Talent manager and Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community.

The yuppy mummy didn’t come to play at their family’s Christmas party as she managed to steal the show even from the younglings at the gathering.

Mama Burna Boy spotted rocking the dance floor energetically. Photo: @thenamix

Bose took to her Instasotry channel with videos showing how she took the centre stage on the dance floor as her son’s music played in the background.

Another portion of the video captured the woman busting the popular ‘Focus’ dance moves and also rocking to King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal’s Ade Ori Okin.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video stirred reactions from social media users and many noted that she deserves to be happy after a long year filled with many successes.

Read some comments sighted below:

randykay562 said:

"What’s going on here no be odogwu mom be this ?."

jst_efebankz said:

"Omoh she deserves all the enjoyment oooo definition of a mum."

iamdaskillz said:

"No be small cash out for that family this year Abeg she deserves all the fun in the world mama burna rock on we love thee ."

i_am_sylvia_gold said:

"Na there you go fear her dance moves mummy didn't come to play❤️."

