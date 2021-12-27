Singer Tems recently had her much anticipated concert in Lagos and many fans, supporters turned up for the music star

The singer had a hilarious encounter with a fan at the event who gave her a one-dollar bill out of the kindness of his heart

However, Tems wasn’t impressed with the gift as she was quick to return the single note to the fan

Female singer Tems joined a host of top music stars who treated fans to interesting concerts for the holiday season.

While the show had several interesting moments, social media users couldn’t ignore one singular experience of Tems and a male fan.

Tems returns money given to her by kindhearted fan. Photo: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The young man had taken to his page with a video that captured the moment he gave the Try Me crooner a dollar bill out of the kindness of his heart.

Tems collected the money from him and upon closer inspection, she realized that it was just a single dollar note.

The singer went on to question the fan in disbelief before she handed the money back to him.

Members of the audience were heard shouting as the hilarious exchange played out between the two.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

tomiphilz said:

"Why you go give Tems 560 naira?"

iam_rickyfitz said:

"She would have taken it, it shows love. That's one of the reasons I love Tiwa, she'll never do such, she relates well with fans."

bigmanwife said:

"carry your $1 Dey go that side."

jasmine201207 said:

"Ppl can be funny Honestly, he gave her the money out of love ok? Small or big."

ceemplybecca said:

"This Tems na no nonsense babe but that waz from a fan though and it’s all love abeg! Unnecessary!"

melanin_toppings said:

"Carry ya one dollar comot for there biko ."

