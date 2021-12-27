Fast-rising sensation, Portable is slowly rubbing off on people seeing as he is always in the news for one thing or another

In a video sighted online, the Zazu crooner who left low grounds to perform on a speaker almost broke his head but his fans were there to save him

Different hilarious reactions have followed Portable's incident because despite his personality, Nigerians still like him

Rising star, Portable recently gave fans a good time and it appeared he may have had too much fun himself.

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, the singer left levelled grounds and climbed a speaker during his performance.

Things almost went south as he tripped on the speaker but his fans who surrounded him were quick to catch him and put him back in his place.

Nigerians react

realjanetjames:

"are you mad or something?"

odenigbo_official:

"He is easy to catch cos he is portable."

___maqolaoluwa:

"Small doctor do pass this sha be careful with your wonran wonran!"

ade_adetomiwa:

"second Naira Marley."

wire_otf:

"Small doctor self no do pass like this."

jonnahasu:

"You know other choice than to love this guy."

gabbydahustla:

"Small Doctor self fall tire dat year."

kobby.oung:

"Zazoo Na December Cruise."

bestguy_1:

"This man dey worry, every small thing you don trend."

Portable prostrates as he meets Davido

Rising star Portable made yet another appearance at a concert in Lagos and this time around, he was at singer Davido’s show.

Interestingly, the young man managed to snag a one-on-one meet up with the 30BG crooner just before he left the venue of the concert.

Upon seeing Davido, Portable took to his knees in a show of utmost respect for the music star before he was ordered to stand up.

Portable snatches money from fan

Since his misunderstanding with dancer Poco Lee, Portable has been handling his affairs that have to with money by himself without shame.

In a video sighted online, the singer was spotted at a club dancing while some of the men who stood around him sprayed him money.

One of the men was taking his time and spraying him rich man style, but Portable did not seem to like the idea.

