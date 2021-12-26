Rising star, Portable is currently the rave on social media seeing as everythinghe does seems to be hilarious even when he is serious

Since the issue with dancer, Poco Lee, the Zazu crooner has been very particular about handling whatever money he gets by himself

A video showed the hilarious moment the singer yanked some cash off a man who was not spraying him fast enough at the club

One singer currently making waves is Zazu crooner, Portable and in the past few weeks he has gained more publicity than one can imagine.

Since his misunderstanding with dancer Poco Lee, Portable has been handling his affairs that has to with money by himself without shame.

In a video sighted online, the singer was spotted at a club dancing while some of the men who stood around him sprayed him money.

One of the men was taking his time ans spraying him rich man style, but Portable did not seem to like the idea.

The singer rsuddenlyeached for some of the money in the bundle the man was holding, stuffed it into his pants and continued dancing like nothing happened.

The hilarious scene made some of the people who witnessed the display laugh.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

jag_baba:

"Anti-Poco Moves."

wonderboyvibes:

"Poco you no show me love o… he no wan hear stories that touch."

sweetrhukiee:

"December is for this dude "

drpteemi:

"once bitten twice shy ,my guy don learn.."

dvclothing234:

"Lmao. Baba too like money."

__ololade__xx:

"He secure him moneybefore Dey give half againonce bitten twice shy."

detutusgram:

" Love this dude jare! Affliction shall not rise again. Make i pack my money."

Portable prostrates as he meets Davido

Rising star Portable made yet another appearance at a concert in Lagos and this time around he was at singer Davido’s show.

Interestingly, the young man managed to snag a one-on-one meet up with the 30BG crooner just before he left the venue of the concert.

Upon seeing Davido, Portable took to his knees in a show of utmost respect for the music star before he was ordered to stand up.

