Tiwa Savage was among music stars who showed up to support Davido at his recent concert in celebration of a decade in the industry

The Water and Garri singer thrilled the audience with hit songs after another as she graced the stage alongside the man of the moment

Social media users who reacted couldn’t help but point out that the singer has moved on from her friendship with Wizkid

Singer Tiwa Savage was well on ground to join her colleague and friend, Davido, in celebrating a decade in the Nigerian music industry.

The Water and Garri crooner made an appearance at Davido's Flytime concert which went down at the Eko Convention Centre on Friday night, December 24.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Tiwa joined the 30BG musician on stage and performed hit songs after another.

Tiwa sent the audience wild with excitement as she performed Koroba and got them to sing along with her.

Davido was equally spotted with Tiwa on stage and they spiced up the performance by showing off dance moves.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

Some social media users who reacted to the video hailed Tiwa's performance while others pointed out how she isn't friends with Wizkid anymore.

Read comments below:

strongmedicine said:

"Well I guess wiz ain’t her friend no more."

petrecino30 said:

"Life is funny she and Wizkid are close before now na she and OBO."

drricardo100 said:

"Tiwa always killing it! She held the crowd spellbound with her magical performance. She is indeed the queen of music in Africa."

people_say_bordeaux_i_com said:

"Tiwa savage na vibe forget."

