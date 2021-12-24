Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently in Abuja for his music concert which took place on December 17, 2021

A video clip from the show has since gone viral on social media which captures the moment two excited fans grabbed the singer's leg on stage

Popular comedian, Real Warri Pikin and media personality Nancy Isime gave guests at an event a great laugh as they recreated the scene

Some overzealous fans, who wanted to show singer Wizkid how much they love and were happy to see him, found their way on stage.

In the video which made the rounds on the internet, two young men were seen getting on stage and they grabbed one of the singer's legs before being forced off the stage by bouncers.

Nancy and Warri Pikin recreate drama

In a video sighted on Instagram, comedian Real Warri Pikin who was talking on stage had her legs suddenly grabbed by Nancy.

Just like the real video, Nancy refused to let Warri Pikin's leg go despite the fact that a bouncer pulled the comedian on the other end.

Warri Pikin also made sure to use some of the same words Wizkid used during the funny incident.

Reactions to video

april_11_fashion:

"Las las everybody na fan of wizkid wizkid go just dey laugh now since he enter Nigeria he just dey give us back to back highlights."

gbeolahan_:

"No let my Yansh trend."

preacha_:

"Mama @realwarripikin you too know yourself... Thanks for making us laugh all the time."

f.j_jewellery:

"Abeg leave my big wizy alone oo."

Real Warri Pikin calls out people who ask her for money

Popular comedian, Anita Osuoha aka Real Warri Pikin has dismissed the notion that she has money stashed somewhere, as she addressed the kind of requests she gets from people.

The actress advised people to use their common sense when making requests and stated instances where someone asked her for N4m to finish their house while she does not have a house and someone who wanted money from her to spray at a party.

Anita noted that she does not have money as well and she is also hustling, seeing as she spends more than she receives.

