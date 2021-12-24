One of the things people look out for during a wedding ceremony is the bride's outfits. And for Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe, she did not disappoint the millions of Nigerians who could not attend her big day.

Thankfully, photos from her wedding showing the different outfits she rocked were spotted on social media.

The bride was all covered up in her stunning outfits, leaving many women awestruck.

Four outfits actress Mo Bimpe wore for her wedding. Photos: @klalaphotography, @tiannahsplacempire

1. The traditional wear

As it is expected of a Yoruba lady, Mo wore a brown aso-oke styled in a dress for her traditional wedding. The dress was stoned from top to bottom except for the chest area.

2. The Nikkai outfit

Mo went for a white dress with a white veil to match for her Islamic wedding. The Nollywood actress showed that being covered up does not take away one's beauty.

3. The wedding dress

Mo Bimpe looked like royalty in her white wedding dress. The outfit was a subject of discussion on social media.

4. The after-party dress

The bride rocked a short purple accessoried with silver for her reception.

A special gift for the bride's mum

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe did not let her wedding day and party end without letting everyone at the event know how much her mum means to her. In a video posted on Instagram, the movie star who looked regal in her wedding dress held a plaque which had words written on it, from which she read.

The beautiful film star thanked her beloved mum for giving up some of the most important things in her life so that she could have good things in life. S

She also expressed gratitude to have been raised into a strong and independent woman. The actress then went on her knees as a sign of respect and gratitude, her mum did not hesitate to bend over and hold her in an embrace.

Bimpe's mum pulled her up and then the actress presented the plaque to her.

