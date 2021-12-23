Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Jumoke Adedoyin who is professionally known as JMK, recently celebrated her birthday with some stunning photos on social media.

The 2021 reality star who is known for her bold and daring sense of style, certainly did not hold back on her big day.

The reality star clocked a year older. Photo credit: @ms_jmk

Source: Instagram

Although she didn't have a grand photoshoot in honour of her birthday, she did share some new photos, one of which stood out for its gorgeousness.

In the photo, JMK is seen wearing a high leg corset bodice dress, giving off a Grecian vibe. She complements the look with a pair of strappy heeled sandals.

With her sleek hair packed to the back, she rocks some stunning drop earrings and her makeup was flawless - as per usual.

See photo below:

Unlike her counterparts, JMK had a low-key birthday and in a recent post, explained why she refused to throw a party this year.

In her words:

"The best birthday isn't the one celebrated with a major party; I chose not to throw a party (despite the pressure from all angles to have one) because this year has been filled with a lot of highs and lows; all I wanted to do on my birthday was to thank God for my life and for his blessings thus far.Had the worst experience of my life November 16th.

I could have died from the fire outbreak because the AC that caught fire was right above my head when the fire started and I was sleeping. I’m still here, in good health, no scratches, just material loses (which I’m recovering gradually).My tears right now stem from a place of gratitude. The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate.Everything."

See post below:

JMK makes social media comeback

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate, in November, made her very first post since she lost her personal belongings in a fire incident at her home.

The curvaceous reality star posted some photos of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in denim pants and corset garb that did justice to her stunning physique.

The organza-sleeved corset top paired with the high-waisted ripped denim pants was the perfect ensemble to bring out the right amount of pizzazz.

