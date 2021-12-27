Nollywood’s Funke Akindele is stepping into the new year in style as she has now completed the renovation of her Amen Estate mansion

Weeks ago, the actress had dropped teasers on her Instastory channel showing the work being done on the house

In a fresh update, the Jenifa star gave her fans and followers a rare glimpse of her beautifully decorated home

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has a lot to be grateful for at the moment as she has now completed a personal project she embarked on.

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been sharing updates about her home renovation project via her Instastory channel.

Funke Akindele's newly renovated Lagos home. Photo:@funkejenifaakindele

Source: UGC

At some point, the Jenifa actress had also complained about artisans and how she has been forced to monitor them closely in other to achieve a perfect job.

Funke also shared a video during her visit to shop for new curtains for her new mansion. Check out the video below:

New home activated

Well, on Boxing Day, December 26, the Omo Ghetto movie star finally shared the result of her weeks of labour.

Funke beautifully furnished and massive living room was put on full display and the actress took credit for being a part of the process.

She equally tagged and appreciated vendors that made it possible for her to bring her vision for the space into reality.

The movie star teasingly added that she is now into interior designing and people should link up with her.

According to her, it took a lot of commitment on her part to get the renovation done.

See photos of the house below:

Funke Akindele's newly renovated Lagos home spotted in photos. Photo: @funkejenifaakindle

Source: Instagram

More pictures of Funke Akindele's newly renovated Lagos home. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke and JJC Skillz spotted in cute Christmas Day video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele and her husband humoured their followers on social media with an adorable Christmas Day post.

Funke and her hubby were spotted rocking matching pyjamas as they danced happily beside their family Christmas tree.

The video cracked fans up and many flooded the comment section to wish them a happy celebration.

One follower wrote:

"God when o! Wahala for who no have matching pi! merry Christmas to you and yours, Aunty Funke.."

