Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe had the final lap of her wedding ceremony with her colleague and lover, Lateef Adedimeji on December 22

One highlight of the special day was the moment the actress carved out time to appreciate her mum in front of everyone present

Bimpe gave a speech and pointed out how her mum gave up things for her before going on her knees as a sign of respect and gratitude

Actress Mo Bimpe did not let her wedding day and party end without letting everyone at the event know how much her mum means to her.

In a video posted on Instagram, the movie star who looked regal in her wedding dress held a plaque which had words written on it, from which she read.

Mo Bimpe thanks mum on her knees

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe thanked her mum for giving up some of the most important things in her life so that she could have good things in life.

She also expressed gratitude to have been raised into a strong and independent woman.

The actress then went on her knees as a sign of respect and gratitude, her mum did not hesitate to bend over and hold her in an embrace.

Bimpe's mum pulled her up and then the actress presented the plaque to her.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities storm Lateef and Mo Bimpe's wedding

Nollywood sweethearts, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe put fans and their colleagues on a chokehold as they went through the events of their journey to be man and wife forever.

What wass presumably the final lap of Lateef and Mo Bimpe's wedding happened in Lagos and their colleagues in Nollywood and in the industry turned up for them.

Several clips on Instagram show stars such as Mercy Aigbe, Adunni Ade, Mr Macaroni, Jide Awobona, Tunde Kelani, Madam Saje, Kemi Korede amongst several others as they made their way into the wedding venue.

