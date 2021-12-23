Nollywood couple Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe got people talking as they became man and wife on Wednesday, December 22

The couple got their colleagues in high numbers at their wedding ceremony as many came out looking stunning in green and purple outfits

Photos and videos of Adedimeji and Bimpe's outfit for their reception has become another subject of conversation online

Shortly after their Nikkai ceremony, actress Mo Bimpe stepped out in a glorious white wedding dress with her husband Adedimeji Lateef following beside her.

The film star looked like royalty in her dress which covered up everywhere and her white tiara with a colourful bouquet in her hand.

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe become husband and wife. Photos: @klalaphotography

A photo on the couple's official page showed that the bride had 18 of her friends as her bridesmaids. The ladies donned lilac-coloured dresses while Bimpe's maid of honour wore a purple gown.

Adedimeji's groomsmen, however, were only 13 in number and they donned purple-coloured jackets.

Check out the photo below:

Take a look at Mo Bimpe's dress:

Nigerians react

Many couldn't help but gush over Mo's dress.

seyitokun:

"I love her wedding dress.So beautiful,you don't have to wear a revealing dress before you look good."

iamkingpet:

"The gown is Lovely."

ajumy_baby:

"This is more than a movie."

that_phenomenal_girl:

"I love the dressssss."

feyisayo__s:

"Her dress so beautiful."

ms_reniy:

"love them!"

philopearl_

"Omo this dress."

classy_whunme25:

"Omo this is absolute fireeeee."

adukerollingdollars:

"She’s beautiful, Omg."

kayanmata_expert:

"This dress is beautiful."

morenikejiameen:

"Kai. This is over Beautiful and gorgeous."

Islamic-themed prewedding photos

Seven days to their big day, official pre-wedding photos of Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were released and there is no doubt that they look happy and beautiful.

While Mo was dressed in a silver dress with a veil covering her head, Adedimeji went for a black shirt and cream-coloured trousers with a black turban wrapped around his head. Just like their guests and fans, the couple seemed to also be looking forward to their big day.

The couple chose a serene and beautiful environment for their shoot as they struck poses under green trees.

