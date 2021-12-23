This Is More Than a Movie: Fans in Awe As Mo Bimpe Steps Out in Royal Wedding Dress and 18 Bridesmaids
- Nollywood couple Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe got people talking as they became man and wife on Wednesday, December 22
- The couple got their colleagues in high numbers at their wedding ceremony as many came out looking stunning in green and purple outfits
- Photos and videos of Adedimeji and Bimpe's outfit for their reception has become another subject of conversation online
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Shortly after their Nikkai ceremony, actress Mo Bimpe stepped out in a glorious white wedding dress with her husband Adedimeji Lateef following beside her.
The film star looked like royalty in her dress which covered up everywhere and her white tiara with a colourful bouquet in her hand.
A photo on the couple's official page showed that the bride had 18 of her friends as her bridesmaids. The ladies donned lilac-coloured dresses while Bimpe's maid of honour wore a purple gown.
Adedimeji's groomsmen, however, were only 13 in number and they donned purple-coloured jackets.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Check out the photo below:
Take a look at Mo Bimpe's dress:
Nigerians react
Many couldn't help but gush over Mo's dress.
seyitokun:
"I love her wedding dress.So beautiful,you don't have to wear a revealing dress before you look good."
iamkingpet:
"The gown is Lovely."
ajumy_baby:
"This is more than a movie."
that_phenomenal_girl:
"I love the dressssss."
feyisayo__s:
"Her dress so beautiful."
ms_reniy:
"love them!"
philopearl_
"Omo this dress."
classy_whunme25:
"Omo this is absolute fireeeee."
adukerollingdollars:
"She’s beautiful, Omg."
kayanmata_expert:
"This dress is beautiful."
morenikejiameen:
"Kai. This is over Beautiful and gorgeous."
Islamic-themed prewedding photos
Seven days to their big day, official pre-wedding photos of Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were released and there is no doubt that they look happy and beautiful.
Guests, Cameramen scramble to catch a glimpse of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe as they arrive their wedding
While Mo was dressed in a silver dress with a veil covering her head, Adedimeji went for a black shirt and cream-coloured trousers with a black turban wrapped around his head. Just like their guests and fans, the couple seemed to also be looking forward to their big day.
The couple chose a serene and beautiful environment for their shoot as they struck poses under green trees.
Source: Legit.ng News