The Ooni of Ife and Queen Naomi’s separation has raised a reaction from popular comedian, Ogbolor

Ogbolor claimed ex-Queen Naomi had said that God ordained her marriage to the Ooni and asked if God now changed His mind

The former queen’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, blasted the comedian as she defended Naomi, she also gave him candid career advice

The news of the Ooni of Ife and his wife Olori Naomi Silekunola’s separation has been met with a series of reactions on social media.

Just hours after the former Ife queen confirmed that she was no longer with the Yoruba monarch, social media users shared hot takes on the issue, one of them being a popular comedian, Ogbolor.

Ooni of Ife's ex-wife Naomi's sister blasts comedian Ogbolor for throwing shade. Photos: @simi_oluwaseyi, @ogbolor

Taking to his Instagram story, Ogbolor advised people to be careful of the things they say when happy and claimed that Queen Naomi once said her marriage with the Ooni was ordained by God.

Ogbolor went ahead to add that despite Naomi’s statement, she and the Ooni’s marriage still hit the rocks.

The comedian then asked if God changed His mind or if the former queen simply used God’s name to make it look good.

Comedian Ogbolor asks Queen Naomi if God no longer ordained her union to the Ooni of Ife. Photo: @ogbolor

Queen Naomi’s sister defends her, blasts comedian

Soon after Ogbolor’s post went viral online, Queen Naomi’s younger sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, took to a comment section to blast the comedian.

She called him a very daft person and told him to focus his energies on his career.

In her words:

“@Ogbolor you are very Daft!...why not focus on your redundant career.”

Ooni of Ife's ex-wife, Queen Naomi's sister defends her, blasts comedian Ogbolor. Photo: @instablog9ja

Nigerians react to Ogbolor’s post and Simi’s defense of her sister

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from Nigerians to the development below:

Eyinju_eledumare:

“Na people with deep spiritual understanding go put mouth for this matter.”

Omotoshojnr:

“@Simi_oluwaseyi Simi don’t mind them.”

Demiladeayokunle:

“@simi_oluwaseyi you're one of the cause of the separation. All of your family moved in to Ile Ife left your poor daddy alone to be looking after himself. Hope he opens the door for you sha?”

Official_bobby_fredrick:

“Please if u haven't been in a similar shoe with another do not criticize them after...many people before marriage felt it was the bustop for them but life happens and it's not a big deal.”

Shezstephanie:

“Thanks for asking on behalf of us.”

My_empire0605:

“And be careful of things you say also coz their marriage is non of ur business also.”

Mxckle:

“Well God works in mysterious ways. God can say go and tell you to come back. Nobody is God, only God is God.”

_Bimboakande:

“Ability to differentiate God’s will to personal interest and feelings.”

Dr_show_pikin:

“Here comes the sensitive comments. ♂️♂️♂️Divorce is never a thing of joke. Let her heal in peace.”

Ekigodwin_1:

“My point exactly. How people use the name of God for their convenience ♀️. If u wan chill with the big boys just talk so. Ur life, ur choice.”

