BBNaija Lockdown star, Nengi, and her fans have been named the most unproblematic reality show celeb

A lady named Omotayo took to Twitter to commend Nengi and her fan base for not being bitter and problematic

According to the social media user, Nengi’s fans are all about her growth, her success and supporting her business

BBNaija Lockdown star, Nengi, no doubt has a lot of admirers and even her fans are beginning to be appreciated by others.

Just recently, a Twitter user identified as Omotayo of Lagos, made it known that the reality star is one of those with fans who are not bitter or problematic.

Nigerian lady praises Nengi and her fans. Photos: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Omotayo commended Nengi’s fans for being all about her growth, success and supporting her business.

The Twitter user added that Nengi herself wasn’t about clout chasing and she is an elite babe who serves as a role model to others.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Omotayo also said that in Nengi’s case, her fans are a reflection of who she is.

See the post below:

Fans’ reactions

Jenny_klassic0:

“Ask Davido and his crew watup before u start posting.”

Odionafi:

“Make we hear word. Whose fans are not decent?? .”

Zinnycharms:

“If you counter this post, we know where you belong we won't drag you, we mind our business .”

Predax77:

“Truly...na why davido fans are childish...them go dey shout up and down and lastly...dem no get sense.”

Chayil_tethila5:

“That was a lie, the only reason they are quiet now because most of them has move on. One of the most toxic fan base.”

Empresspearl2107:

“QUEENS DON'T BRAG OR FIGHT DIRTY. I WILL VOTE FOR HER AGAIN AND AGAIN.”

Hmm.

Tacha at 26: Titans gift BBN star N10 million, other nice things

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide, clocked 26 on December 23 and her fans, Titans, made it a very special one for the celebrant.

Tacha was surrounded by some of her numerous fans as they gathered to make the 26th birthday a worthy occasion.

In series of videos making the rounds on social media, it captured the moment the BBNaija star was surrounded by her presents, some of which included a 10-tiered money cake made of crisp N500 notes, a huge plasma TV, a laptop, a lovely edible cake, 26 wrapped gift boxes and more.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Tacha was also gifted N10 million by her fans.

Source: Legit.ng