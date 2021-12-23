Grammy winning Nigerian music artiste, Burna Boy, has reacted to the trending drama between Zazu star Portable and Poco Lee

In a video going viral online, Burna was seen mimicking Portable’s funny statements and gestures when he called out the dancer

The hilarious moment was captured on video by Poco Lee and internet users have also reacted to it

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has joined many to react to the drama between Zazu crooner, Portable and popular dancer, Poco Lee.

In a video trending on social media, Burna Boy was seen making fun of the situation by imitating Portable’s funny statements and gestures when he called out Poco Lee.

Burna Boy reacts to Portable and Poco Lee drama.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy who was with a group of people including the dancer said ‘Poco you no show love o’, as he mimicked Portable’s statement in his viral call out.

Poco who recorded the whole encounter was heard laughing off camera as he replied Burna saying ‘are you mad or something?’ just like Portable said to him.

Burna and Poco seemed to be having a good time making fun of the whole situation with the budding singer.

In the caption of the post, Poco Lee shared his side of things and said he had to accept what was not true for peace to reign.

He wrote:

“Funny how I have to accept what’s not true for peace to reign I show love oooo❤️❤️.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the amusing video in funny ways. Read some of their comments below:

Centdamiboss:

“Why did you claim ownership of d song oga you are wrong.”

Augusta_nicho:

“I like the way Poco use this matter catch cruise.”

Somtochukwu_oparah:

“I’ve watched this more than eight tyms It’s BURNA boy for me tho❤️.”

Maro_reigns:

“Odoguw sabi catch cruise forget.”

Fredrickblack_25:

“Poco you know show love ooh…Na Olamide and Kogbagidi show love ooh…Are you mad or something .”

Destinyafabor_:

“Is that why you used your name ah ah.”

Interesting.

Kogbagidi sends Portable packing back to his village for calling out Poco Lee

Budding Nigerian singer and Zazu crooner, Portable’s rise to fame hit a hard rock after he was sent packing by his benefactors.

Popular Nigerian show promoter, Kogbagidi, had people pack Portable’s belongings and said he should be returned to his village in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

In a video shared on the promoter’s page, he was heard asking the Zazu star if he ever collected a dime from his hand despite all he had done for him.

Kogbagidi then asked Portable why he was then worried about the money with Poco Lee. The promoter added that the Zazu star did not have a single bit of common sense and told those around him who tried to plead to lead the singer out of his premises.

Source: Legit.ng