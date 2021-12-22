Nigerian singer Davido recently got angry at a show he performed at in Bayelsa as a video was spotted

One of the singer's fans went to the show with his dog and the animal kept barking thereby disturbing the singer

Some Davido's fans took to social media to ask why someone would bring an animal to such an event

A video showing the moment Davido threatened to leave a show was spotted on social media.

The singer was talking to a crowd in Bayelsa when the dog of a fan kept on making people uncomfortable, thereby disturbing the Assurance crooner from getting his message across.

Davido recently got angry while performing at an event. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's friend Tunde Ednut shared the video and explained what happened.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Someone brought dog to this show and the dog kept on making people uncomfortable in the crowd, thereby distracting Davido from performing on stage. OBO got annoyed. PLEASE WATCH!!! Maybe na Wizkid fan."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

monalisa.stephen:

"Why will you bring a Dog to a Show ? Nawa o."

monicafriday1:

"Tunde like cruise Na Wizkid fan bring am to guide and guard David, make Goliath no drag him leg."

isokoboy12:

"Maybe na wizkid fan got me."

obaksolo:

"Bayelsa Dog no dey hear word, e go enter Calabar pot soon."

prince_ii:

"wonders shall never end."

samueletoh_art

"Different state with their own Werey."

milly_posh21:

"People nva see space enter shoe ur dog they enter."

itz_raymaaly:

"OBO go talk him mind !! If you can’t deal with it then our king isn’t comfortable with the place."

heismrpi

"How person go carry dog go show."

doubrababy_:

"Why will you bring a dog to a show though."

chibyke_xchange:

"Some people no get c’mon sense at all."

Fan cries as he sees Davido

A viral video on social media showed the moment Davido made one of his grown fans cry. In the trending clip, the man was seen red-eyed and shedding tears as he beheld Davido’s presence.

As if that was not enough, the man quickly brought out his mobile phone to make a video of himself with Davido. As all that went down, Davido patiently waited for his die-hard fan to get himself together ahead of their video.

After the crying fan brought out his camera, he put his arm around Davido’s back and screamed at his camera while telling the world he was with the music star.

Source: Legit