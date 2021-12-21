Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently obliged one of his die-hard fan’s request for a photo

The grown man was seen shedding tears as he brought out his phone to take photos and a video with the singer

The video has gone viral on social media with different internet users sharing their funny reactions to it

A video has gone viral on social media showing the moment top Nigerian singer, Davido, made one of his grown fans cry.

In the trending clip, the man was seen red-eyed and shedding tears as he beheld Davido’s presence.

Grown man cries after meeting Davido. Photos: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

As if that was not enough, the man quickly brought out his mobile phone to make a video of himself with Davido.

As all that went down, Davido patiently waited for his die-hard fan to get himself together ahead of their video.

After the crying fan brought out his camera, he put his arm around Davido’s back and screamed at his camera while telling the world he was with the music star.

Davido indulged him by smiling while the filming was happening and even did some of his famous hand signs.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Internet users shared their thoughts on Davido’s video with the fan. Read some of them below:

Okorokate:

“ It's Davido's face for me... He's just been polite.”

M.i.s.t.y_sucre:

“Why is this funny to me David be like “who send me come here?”

Simdamsel:

“This Davido is a very patient guy, this one na old man with small body.”

Damilolabilly:

“David is cringing inside but I love how he made his day.”

Naijanabroadmums:

“This is beautiful to watch ❤️.”

Yhemo_lee:

“It’s how he wanted to put his hands over David’s shoulder for me.”

Nice one.

