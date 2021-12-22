A controversial Nigerian pastor has got fans buzzing for the umpteenth time over her pronouncement in a video

The preacher claimed that popular singer, Olamide, is a member of the Illuminati and he works with the devil

The trending video has garnered a lot of reactions online with people blasting the preacher for her big claims against the singer

A controversial Nigerian female pastor has got internet users talking for the umpteenth time over her questionable views on Christianity and Nigerian celebs.

In one of her trending videos, the preacher made top singer, Olamide, her subject of discussion.

According to the pastor, Olamide is a member of a popular secret cult called the Illuminati. She explained that he is not the only member and there are many of them.

Nigerian pastor calls Olamide a member of Illuminati. Photos: @olamide

Also in the video, the pastor noted that Olamide being a member of Illuminati means his leader is the devil and he is in direct communication with Lucifer.

In her words:

“Olamide is a member of Illuminati. Mention their names, all of them, they are members of Illuminati. And who are these Illuminati? The people that their boss is the devil. They have direct communication with Lucifer. And the devil is rushing now, long processing has been cancelled.”

See the video below:

The controversial video has garnered series of reactions on social media and many people have blasted the female pastor for her views. Read some of their comments below:

Roxyperry2 :

“The people wen still sit down for the church nai I blame.”

Jonas._cynthia:

“Mummy must be a member to know who belong and who who no belong.”

Ceemii___:

“Make Olamide even arrest this woman abeg .... E Dey Illuminati e fit u & ur family .... if e easy u sef do am.... see her blue skirt.”

Olufemi.james:

“This woman is looking for trouble untill she gets arrarested tarnishing people's image is that the sermon she ought to be preaching nawaooo I wish I know her church I'll go there sit down when she start preaching such I'll raise up my hand and ask loads of questions she won't be able to answer.”

Kaffy_anike:

“It's the congregations for me, see as they seat there like fools.”

Beautylovefemy:

“Pls you all should leave my Baddo alone o YBNL mafias no dey joke o.”

Nigerian pastor claims Tonto Dikeh is not human by birth

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is in the news again after a video emerged on social media of a female pastor preaching against her.

In the video said to be about five years old, the preacher was seen addressing her congregation and telling them that Tonto Dikeh is not ordinary.

According to the pastor, the movie star is actually not a human being by birth as she warned men to beware.

