The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has showered praises on his eldest child, Princess Adeola

The monarch revealed that he had her when he was 19 and that they formed an unbroken bond

The Yoruba king also posted rare throwback photos of himself and his princess and fans gushed over the snaps

One of Nigeria’s topmost kings, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has taken time out to appreciate his first child, Princess Adeola.

Just days after his star-studded birthday celebration, the monarch took to his official page to speak on his daughter.

In a lengthy note, Oba Ogunwusi recounted how he had Princess Adeola when he was just 19 years old. According to him, parenting comes with unique challenges and it was a huge responsibility for him.

Ooni of Ife with his first child, Princess Adeola. Photos: @ooniadimulaife

He wrote:

“Parenting can be a big dream with unique challenges. It’s never a game of squid. I have had my share of its beauty as a young Father who was blessed with the most precious daughter at the age of 19. It was a huge responsibility for me, and I relied on a leap of faith and determination. The Journey with my daughter, Princess Adeola was incredibly filled with uncertainty as a young Father, nonetheless, I guided my heart with all diligence and girded my loins for all the challenges.”

Not stopping there, the Ooni of Ife noted that being a single father was a major shift in his life seeing as he had to help his child navigate her new course.

According to Oba Ogunwusi, he and Princess Adeola formed an unbroken bond and were each other’s closest friend and confidant. He noted that she will always be a huge blessing to him.

“We formed an unbroken bond, shared in our joy and challenges as my closest friend and great confidant. She is and will always be a huge blessing to me and life successes”, he wrote.

The king then went ahead to praise his daughter with strong words. He wrote:

“I celebrate you, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi for being the epitome of my strength and dignity. Your tenacity, doggedness, and unshakable optimism to be the best in life are unarguably lifelong lessons that I cherish in you.”

Oba Ogunwusi then accompanied his lengthy note with lovely throwback photos of himself with his princess.

See the snaps below:

Social media users react

A number of fans and followers of the king were impressed by his loving words to his daughter and shared their reactions.

Mary_ihotu:

"You have a beautiful and humble daughter . She is the most amazing human I have ever meet❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jsawyerrabiola:

"Live long King!"

Bisielias:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Odubajofunmi:

"Wow! Kudos sir and congrats."

Nice one.

