A video of Nigerian singer Omah Lay spotted on social media has got Nigerians hailing the Godly crooner

The singer visited a mall in his city and told the management to charge the bill of anyone shopping to him as he would be financially responsible for them

Some Nigerians revealed how much they would have bought if they were present at the mall during Omah Lay's visit

Singer Omah Lay has made the Christmas of some Port Harcourt residents memorable after he offered to pay for their shopping.

A video spotted on social media showed the moment the Godly crooner was talking to a man assumed to be the manager of a shopping mall.

Omah Lay stood near the payment point and pointed towards people who were already on the queue and set to pay for their goods. The singer was also pointing to others in the mall, noting that he would pay for them.

Omah Lay pays for those shopping in a Port Harcourt mall. Photos: @omah_lay, @portharcourt_specials

As soon as the people heard the singer's statement, almost everyone started to talk at once as they expressed both their joy and gratitude to Omah Lay. Meanwhile, the people also called out to others, asking for who else wanted to shop.

Omah Lay was later escorted out of the mall with bodyguards around him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

iambarzini:

"Dope dope dope, na so e suppose be!!!"

angie_classy:

"Y'all give me credit for my video."

prettywoman_organic

"That’s so kind of him. I hope portharcourt city turns up for him tomorrow, that’s all he’d ever look forward to. His first live show."

danieswitz:

"Not my aunty embarrassing our family with this her dance."

daily__quiz_:

"Them get luck I no dey there na iPhone 13 pro max I for carry like 2 pieces my guy for don weak."

ellafrancis16:

"Make them no go carry the whole mall oo bcus they see free shopping."

Crazy fan love

Singer Omah Lay recalled one of the craziest experiences that he has had with a female fan.

The singer revealed that she trailed him down to his former apartment at 3am. In an interview with HipTV, the Godly crooner said the fan got through his gate, knocked on his door just to take a photo with him.

Speaking on his career, Omah Lay stated that he feels blessed and grateful as things happened faster for him than he expected.

