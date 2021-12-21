Rick Ross elicited debate after abruptly leaving an interview to promote his latest album, Richer Than I Ever Been

Midway through the interview, Rick Ross said he needed to go to the washroom to remove his jacket

As the hosts waited for his return, they were informed that he had left the building to catch a flight

Award-winning American rapper Rick Ross left the hosts of an interview puzzled after leaving without informing them.

Rick Ross left an interview saying he was going to the restroom. The hosts later learned that he had left the building. Photos: Rick Ross and 85 South Comedy Show.

Source: Instagram

The Push rapper was making a media tour to promote his latest album, Richer Than I Ever Been, when he appeared on the 85 South Comedy Show on Friday, December 17.

Around midway through the show, the rapper, who enjoys close relations with Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto, abruptly left the conversation midway.

After discussing his earlier releases like Push It, Rozay said he wanted to go to the restroom to release his jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He took a sip of a beverage before leaving the set.

"Let me use the bathroom one time and I will take this jacket off," he said.

Rick Ross goes missing

Later, someone off-camera notifies the interviewers that Ross had left the building to catch a flight.

One of the hosts inquired why the rapper had not informed them, with the person who broke the news responding:

"I just found out."

The hosts then made jokes about the Maybach Music Group head honcho’s abrupt exit.

Fans speak out

Here is what fans had to say:

@prfctlyimprfct4:

“Why not just say “I’m sorry, we will have to reschedule. Something came up unexpectedly. That’s what a grown up would’ve done.”

@SportsBounds:

“I think they said something that rubbed him the wrong because he was kinda irritated by something.”

@jessethechef:

"I will not walk off on the show when you bring me on it."

@Peezytooslick:

"Man, that's Rick Ross. He can do what he wants because he is the big boss."

@jessethechef

“King Rick Ross said: “I’m going to the bathroom.....at home.”

Homeless man wows Rick Ross with rap skills

The saying that success is when opportunity meets preparation is best captured in an epic throwback video involving American Rapper Rick Ross and a homeless man named Isa Mohammed.

The throwback video shared by UNILAD Sound on Facebook showed a shirtless homeless man making a case for his rap talents before the top record executive in public.

Legit.ng couldn't confirm what Rick happened to be doing on the street at that point in time, but it turned out to be Isa's date with destiny.

Source: Legit