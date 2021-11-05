A man's rare meeting with US rapper Rick Ross on the street was all that was needed to turn his life around

The homeless man identified as Isa Muhammed dropped a few bars in the space of two minutes to the amazement of Rick

As the incident in the throwback video goes, Rick flew the man out to Atlanta a month after their meeting and changed his life

The saying that success is when opportunity meets preparation is best captured in an epic throwback video involving American Rapper Rick Ross and a homeless man named Isa Mohammed.

The throwback video shared by UNILAD Sound on Facebook showed a shirtless homeless man making a case for his rap talents before the top record executive in public.

The record executive was thrilled by the man's talent Photo Credit: Joseph Okpako, Facebook/UNILAD Sound

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng couldn't confirm what Rick happened to be doing on the street at that point in time, but it turned out to be Isa's date with destiny.

The man rapped stretching the veins on his neck

Isa Muhammed, from Inglewood, California showed his rap skills before Rick, rapping for two straight minutes without interruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Like one who didn't want to miss a golden opportunity, Isa rapped to the point that his veins were visible on his neck.

He got a rare deal

It is reported that Rick Ross would later fly Isa to Atlanta.

The two worked together in the studio after which Rick signed Isa to his record label MMG.

Social media reacts

Rayson Aaron opined:

"Men this guy is dope the hustle is real I like the fact that he believed in himself and he was bold to spit Dem bars to Ricky and God will continue to bless Ricky we rise by lifting other that's a very perfect example of lifting other God bless Isa and Ricky wish you guys the best."

Richard Bryant commented:

"Of our young man could remember scriptures from Gods word and believe them and remember them like his rap God could do some amazing things in Him."

Togor Ezekiel Lamaku wrote:

"Men with talent are out there on street but no body acknowledged their state of being if u come across one try be his music structural supporting beam help him to archive his dream to be real."

Sherdell Cadore reacted:

"Yes Ross.. help our black ppl get of the streets..better him getting the opportunity to show case his talent than him getting involve in something negative.. because u said it in your rap, “ being broke is the square root to all evil "

Rick Ross gifts son fast-food outlet as gift on his 16th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that American Rapper Rick Ross had gifted his son a fast-food outlet on his 16th birthday.

The hip-hop mogul, who owns over a dozen Wingstop branches, took to social media to ask his peers in the US entertainment industry to wish Big Bank a fabulous day when he turned 16.

Taking to Instagram, the businessman shared a snap of his son and shared that he became the owner of his first franchise on his birthday.

According to Complex, Rozay captioned his post:

"Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY!!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS!!! Keep Going."

Source: Legit.ng