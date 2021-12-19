Another lady recently fell victim to online shopping and the result will leave you scratching your head.

Shopping online has made a whole lot of things easier for people as the only physical activity often involved is the use of one's fingers in punching down on keys.

The dress came with poor fitting. Photo credit: @arakulturetrainings

However, there are also downsides to not going into a physical store to get one's desired outfit as not only are you hoping for the perfect fit by merely the words of the online vendor.

Well, this is reflected in this story as what the lady ordered wasn't exactly what she got.

Not only was the shade of the colour quite different from what was pictured on the model, but the outfit was also ill-fitted.

Check out the post below:

Lady disappointed with dress order

Christmas is around the corner and as expected, people are gearing up for the festivities. However, not everyone is going to be smiling home from the tailors.

When it comes to getting disappointments from tailors, some things will never change and this time around, another lady seems to have gotten quite the heartbreak.

In a video shared via @krakshq, a photo of a silk brown corset dress a lady ordered versus what she received, were captured in different slides.

In the second part of the video, the lady is seen trying to fit into the dress which appeared several sizes too small.

The video has since sparked hilarious reactionsw from social media users, many of who believe she gave the wrong measurements hence the disappointing result.

