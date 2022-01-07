There are many ways to dress fashionably while maintaining a great amount of decency and this is exactly what a Nigerian bride recently did for her big day.

The Muslim community is big on modest dressing among women of the Islamic faith thus most Muslim brides often go for wedding dresses that cover the entire body.

Zainab made the perfect bride in her dress. Photo credit: @emaginbybukola

Source: Instagram

While some may prefer to go for the safe and conventional looks, there are some who get creative with their style.

One of such is Zainab whose wedding dress is nothing short of elegant.

Designed by clothing brand, Emagine by Bukola, a video of Zainab on her wedding day was uploaded to their official Instagram page.

In the video, Zainab posed for several shots in the gorgeous lace and tulle dress which look like something off the runway.

From the illusion sleeves to the modest vibe the tulle creates around the bust area and the train, Zainab made the perfect fashionista Muslim bride.

Check out the video below:

Wedding dress trends in 2022

Wedding season is upon us and so is engagement. As we know, the festive period - especially for people with long-term significant others - are often a time when the million-dollar question often gets popped.

If you fall in the category of people who are engaged and planning their wedding, then it is without a doubt that you've started searching for the perfect wedding dress ahead of your big day come 2022.

The year 2021 witnessed lots of bridal trends and from the look of things, it's only going to get interesting in the year 2022.

From exposed corset bodices to independent designers, brides are embracing nontraditional elements at their weddings.

