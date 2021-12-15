Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage recently realized how much her son has grown and is still growing as they talked about fairy tale fantasies

A video of the Somebody's Son crooner and her son was shared on Instagram where her son let her know that there is no tooth fairy

Jam Jam who is in the stage of losing his milk teeth revealed that he knows his mum has been doing the tooth fairy job

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Tiwa Savage is not ready for how fast her son, Jamil is outgrowing childhood fantasies which some people hold dear to the heart.

In a video shared on Jam Jam's page, Tiwa disclosed that he would lose another tooth and made a revelation about that tooth fairy.

Tiwa Savage is not ready for her son's rapid growth Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Mummy it's you

Tiwa then proceeded to ask Jam Jam whpo he thinks the tooth fairy is, and he did not hesitate to point out that he knows that she is the one.

On how he knows she is the tooth fairy despite the fact that it comes during the night, Tiwa's son says he is a ghost with ghost vision and he can see everything.

An amused and shocked Tiwa shook her head several times as she repeatedly disclosed that she is not ready as he son is growing too fast.

"Jamil give me back all the money I have been putting under your pillow, so you knew it wasn’t from the tooth fairy. This jam jam na scam o. I’m not ready for how grown up he is getting. Guess he knows about Santa Claus too."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

missamadi:

"BUSTED!!"

_certified_sage:

"You don born ghost, he will watch over you."

iamrediva:

"There was a caught, my niece is 12 she still doesn't know."

eziafah:

"make sure he sleeps well next time."

mugsgitau:

"mommy was not fooling anyone."

