Popular songbird Gyakie is a year older today, Thursday, December 16, 2021, and cannot keep mute about it

The Forever singer took to her Instagram page to 'bless' her fans with photos and also make the announcement

Many fans and colleagues of the silky-voiced singer took to the comment section to wish her well

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, known in real life as Jackline Acheampong, has taken to social media to celebrate herself as she turns a year older.

In photos sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the Forever singer was seen striking many poses as she thanked God for adding a year to her age

Taking to her official Instagram page, Gyakie dropped photos standing inside what looked like a plush apartment.

Photos of Gyakie. Credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Other photos saw the versatile singer posing in the sun as she celebrated her big day.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After posting the photos, Gyakie captioned them:

"It’s my birthday."

Fellow musicians, other celebs and fans react

Many colleagues of Gyakie as well as her loyal fans took to the comment section to shower birthday blessings on the singer.

darkovibes came in with the comment:

"More life empress. We love you."

fameye_music wrote:

"Blessings."

bellaalubo had this to say:

"happy birthday beautiful talented ghanaian jewel."

blaq.pages also wrote:

"Happy born day legend."

bisakdei was also in the comment section:

"Happy birthday queen."

1mr_banda wrote:

"Dear crush."

_nanayaa.amoah had this to say:

"Happy birthday Song bird."

_ella_smooch also wished Gyakie:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

vivianntim0 prayed for the singer:

"Amen to all your prayers."

Shatta Wale goes on his knees to beg for arriving to interview late

In a story about another Ghanaian music superstar, Legit.ng previously reported that Shatta Wale gave a heartfelt apology to the radio host for arriving late for his interview.

The dancehall expressed remorse together with his bosom friend Medikal and went on his knees to apologize for not keeping up to time as agreed.

Shatta Wale and Medikal's bond got tighter after the two were convicted for publication of false news and brandishing a gun on social media respectively.

Source: Legit