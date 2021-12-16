Music star Shatta Wale gave a heartfelt apology to the radio host for arriving late for his interview

The dancehall expressed remorse together with his bosom friend Medikal and went on his knees to apologize

Shatta Wale and Medikal's bond got tighter after the two were convicted for publication of false news and brandishing a gun on social media respectively

Self-acclaimed King of Dancehall, Shatta Wale, showed great remorse by going on his knees to apologise after he arrived late for a scheduled interview together with his colleague musician Medikal.

The two good friends had the scheduled interviews on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ entertainment show hosted by Andy Dosty.

Shatta Wale was booked to be at the studio at 8 am with his colleague Medikal but they both failed to get there on time.

Andy Dosty expressed his displeasure about their late coming, stating that he had planned a good interview after they arrived almost 2hrs late to the studio at exactly 9:40 am.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng posted by Hitz FM, Shatta Wale and Medikal jokingly asked they blame his lateness on Sadiq Abu, the man behind the 3Music brand because he was the one who made him sleep very late.

He was also quick to go on his knees to render an apology to Andy Dosty, his team of producers, and all his fans who had tuned in just to hear him speak.

This wouldn't be the first time Shatta Wale has made such a human gesture of going on his knees to express how sorry he is about his actions.

The Ayoo hitmaker, at the creative industry's meeting with the IGP, Dr Dampare, went on his knees in front of Kofi Boakye following an issue that caused his (Wale) phone to be seized.

Actress Angela Okorie reacts to Shatta Wale's arrest

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, condemned the arrest of the Ghanaian music star and called for his release.

The actress accused the people of Ghana of hating and envying Shatta Wale because of his realness.

Angela called on well-meaning fans to trumpet the #freeshattawale campaign, many have called her comments bad and unwarranted.

