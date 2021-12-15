BBNaija’s Queen recently stepped out in Delta for a Christmas outreach and she had an amazing time

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate was spotted dancing with some secondary school students in a video making the rounds online

Queen also handed out Christmas gift packages to the young ones and fans on social media commended her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, recently paid a visit to a secondary school in Ughelli, Delta state.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Queen got busy with some students of the school on the dance floor.

BBNaija’s Queen spotted in dance competition with school kids. Photo: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Queen didn’t bother with maintaining decorum as she slugged it out with the young ones to the excitement of onlookers.

A portion of the video also saw Queen shaking her backside alongside another female student who joined her on the dance floor.

After the dance competition, the reality star handed out Christmas gift packages to students who formed a line in front of her. She also took pictures with some of them.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Reactions

The video stirred reactions online and some fans of the reality star heaped accolades on her.

Read some of their comments below:

abystone said:

"Awww Queen with a heart of gold."

deelahjewel said:

"A Queen with a heart of gold tell me why I shouldn't love her ❤️."

victoriagabriel357 said:

"Queen of heart,weldone girl."

marianbodunwa said:

"I love this lady Like seriously ."

tz_zay said:

"It's the little gurl twerking for me..sis if you get home and do your homework right now."

