Kid Wearing Angel Costume Dances With Energy During Hymn Presentation in Catholic Church, Video Goes Viral
- A very funny video has shown a kid giving a hilarious presentation to Hillsong's "O Come Let Us Adore Him" hymn
- During the presentation, the girl danced out of tune with her angel costume as other kids watched her in surprise
- Many people who reacted to the video said the kid made her group's presentation a more interesting one
A video of a kid vibing hard while a presentation was ongoing has stirred reactions. During a hymn rendition, the girl danced out of tune.
She seems focused on the camera and wanted to leave a memorable impression even when her moves were uncoordinated.
What a funny performance
In a video originally shared by Leslie Webb, other co-performers looked surprised at what she was doing. She remained unperturbed until she achieved her aim.
With a crown on her head and an angel costume, she portrayed a heavenly character praising God.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 122,000 likes when it was reposted by @upworthy.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
ms_frisco said:
"Singlehandedly making this performance more interesting."
diellbakalli said:
"Someone’s been doing too many TikTok videos with mama."
sllawadnama said:
"Love the looks being thrown at the wise men."
josemedranojunior said:
"I want to know what song she was playing in her head!"
reetpetite79 said:
"@cjancelewicz please show this to my fellow Catholic sista. Made me howl."
queengregurich said:
"This will forever be a favorite! Love that girl. Love you. Miss you all!"
itsreallynoemi said"
"@crayyfaye my future child."
Kid acting spiritual on assembly ground
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing kids on a school's assembly ground as they sang got people making interesting comments.
Young man twerks hard, dances with great energy in Abuja after graduating, many react to viral video
In the video, a kid struck a posture as if she was sleeping while standing. Seconds after, she started waving her hands in the air.
The child continued with her demonstration. You would think she was in a trance. People said that the kid must be copying someone who she had seen many times praying or worshipping.
Source: Legit