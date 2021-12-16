A very funny video has shown a kid giving a hilarious presentation to Hillsong's "O Come Let Us Adore Him" hymn

During the presentation, the girl danced out of tune with her angel costume as other kids watched her in surprise

Many people who reacted to the video said the kid made her group's presentation a more interesting one

A video of a kid vibing hard while a presentation was ongoing has stirred reactions. During a hymn rendition, the girl danced out of tune.

She seems focused on the camera and wanted to leave a memorable impression even when her moves were uncoordinated.

The kid kept dancing even as everyone stayed still. Photo source: @cwebbwifey

Source: Instagram

What a funny performance

In a video originally shared by Leslie Webb, other co-performers looked surprised at what she was doing. She remained unperturbed until she achieved her aim.

With a crown on her head and an angel costume, she portrayed a heavenly character praising God.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 122,000 likes when it was reposted by @upworthy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ms_frisco said:

"Singlehandedly making this performance more interesting."

diellbakalli said:

"Someone’s been doing too many TikTok videos with mama."

sllawadnama said:

"Love the looks being thrown at the wise men."

josemedranojunior said:

"I want to know what song she was playing in her head!"

reetpetite79 said:

"@cjancelewicz please show this to my fellow Catholic sista. Made me howl."

queengregurich said:

"This will forever be a favorite! Love that girl. Love you. Miss you all!"

itsreallynoemi said"

"@crayyfaye my future child."

Source: Legit