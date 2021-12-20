Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently treated her fans to a stunning view of her beautiful self after a few days away from Instagram

The mum of one disclosed that the weather, just like for many other people, made her sick and she is eventually fine

The gorgeous video of the actress got fans gushing over her as many pointed out how beautiful she still looks despite the brief sickness

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has been under the weather just like many other people.

The mum of one was away from Instagram for a couple of days and she gave her fans an update with a video.

Back and better

Regina who sat on a chair donned a sleeveless white top and bum shorts as she danced to a song playing in the background.

The actress who looked nothing like someone who has been sick had her makeup on with her hair made into braids.

In the caption, Regina thanked people who checked on her and revealed the cause of her absence.

"Who missed me guys? The weather has been so crazy, everyone I practically know has been sick, myself included but I thank God I am much better now, thank you to everyone who was genuinely concerned and checked on me when they did not see my post in 2days. I love you all."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

lindaosifo:

"Who’s this cutie?"

chizzyalichi:

"Missed you babe."

blessinguyanwa101:

"She has added, guess baby on the way."

sweezzy1:

"Welcome!!"

angela.lazarus.14:

"I miss you so much Gina."

christianah_xo:

"It’s everything for me @regina.daniels."

trea.sure8316:

"We love you more."

cherish_bibi:

"You’re so beautiful."

