Popular dancer, Jane Mena, is giving life advice to her fans on social media and they are feeling her vibes

The dancer had a word for people who have talents and skills that should have made them millionaires but are not pursuing them because of what other people will say

The young lady urged such people to take charge of their lives because the people they are trying to impress will taunt them if things go wrong

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, is performing the role of a life coach on social media to the excitement of her followers.

Jane Mena shared a post advising people who are fond of holding back on their talents and skills because of what other people will say about them.

Jena Mena gives advice on talents and skills. Credit: @janemena

Source: Instagram

The celebrity dancer advised such people to desist from such acts and chase the talents that could make them rich.

She said the same people one is trying to impress will come back to taunt one if things go bad:

"You better take charge of your life hunnay cos nobody will feed you and they will all laugh when you resort to begging."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians share mixed views

Nigerians have reacted to Jane Mena's advice on talents and skills utilization and some of them lashed out at her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Evansglory73:

"She said the absolute truth but that talent must not involve dressing n*k*d biko."

Hair_dove:

"I get talent to shake nyash too buh home training no let me."

Suzy_bae75:

"She's making point. Just any talent u have put it into use."

Cklass_collection:

"Showing ur uncovered body on social media no be talent abeg."

Itz_king_efesam:

"She made a very valid point. But her way is definitely not the way jare."

