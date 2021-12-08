God When? Reactions As Comedian Sir Balo Buys Girlfriend Benz Worth Millions of Naira for Standing by Him
- Popular Instagram comedian, Sir Balo is on a mission to make the people around him happy with expensive gifts and his girlfriend just joined the list
- The skit maker revealed that his woman has been a source of motivation to him through the years
- A video sighted on Instagram showed the moment Sir Balo led his girlfriend to notherew car as the people around them filmed
Popular Nigerian comedian, Sir Balo has warmed the hearts of many after he surprised his girlfriend with a Benz.
While most people will express appreciation to their significant other with word of mouth or cheap gifts, the skit Maker decided to splurge millions on his woman for motivating and standing by him.
He also noted that the car was a celebration of the successful Africa tour that he embarked on earlier.
A lovely video which has stirred reactions online showed the moment the comedian led his woman to her new whip.
It took a while for the young lady to register the situation before hugging Sir Balo and squaling to the delight of the people who were filming the cute moment.
See the post below:
Nigerians react
richllyoncruzdc_:
"Skit makers are now making money more than musicians ok oo."
faithiana___:
"God when o?"
azua_the_youtuber_:
"Lasts she go still break him heart I give them 1year and then him go collect him Benz."
chacoraty:
"December gift. Hope she gonna stand for you till death."
r.rantimi:
"All over way I don motivate..shey una Dey see. Congratulations bAbe you deserve more."
mrpresidennnt:
"This is very beautiful and thoughtful. Congratulations to her well deserved."
weightlossbynelly:
"But where una de see this money? I just dey see Benz everywhere."
Sir Balo surprises aged grandmother with a car
Popular Nigerian comedian, Sir Balo took to social media to show his grandmother's reaction after he surprised her with a car.
The comedian showed a video of his aged grandma and her squad consisting of other women dancing in jubilation as they rubbed white powder on their bodies.
Sir Balo also shared a photo of the car and expressed regret hat he could not give her the car himself.
