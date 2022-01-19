Comedian Josh2funny has shared an interesting life update with his fans and followers in the online community

The entertainer opened up about successfully undergoing surgery for a condition he has been battling for eleven years

Nigerians flooded the comment section of the skit maker with words of prayer and wished him a speedy recovery

Popular skit maker Josh2funny has stirred reactions from members of the online community after opening up about some of his personal struggles in recent times.

The humour merchant disclosed that he had successful surgery for a health condition he has been battling for 11 years.

Josh expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the almighty for making the procedure go smoothly.

He equally thanked the medical doctors and members of his family who stood by him during the trying period.

In a different portion of his post, the funny man stressed the importance of checking up on people as one never knows what they are going through.

In his words:

"God bless all the Doctors that did their best and my family that stood beside me especially @binataste for the confidence and encouragement, Sometimes we don’t know what people go through, we need to Dey check on people and if you are sick here God will surely heal you. Amen."

Josh accompanied the post with a video documenting his time at the hospital.

See his post below:

Reactions

talk2raw said:

"Thank God for a successful surgery..... Speedy recovery bro."

sirbalocomedy_ said:

"Thank God for life boss. . Get well soon."

koffithaguru said:

"God be praised. Congratulations."

do2dtun said:

"We thank God that he can heal us even if we drive a Hilux.. "

iamnaniboi said:

"To God is all the glory. Irade be praised. Quick recovery and shout out to the cuttie by your side @binataste ."

Josh2funny educates man who criticised his visit to VP Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Josh2funny and some of his colleagues recently visited the vice president of the country Prof. Osinbajo.

The gesture however did not go down well with Nigerians who think that the skit makers might end up doing campaigns after collecting money.

A man specifically noted that Josh and his people collected envelopes of money from Osinbajo and the comedian did not hesitate to school him.

