Funke Akindele's husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, is a happy fellow and has a good sense of humour, no wonder his face is always lit with a smile every time you see him. And being married to a comic actress as a wife, the fun and laughter in their home are better imagined, many had thought, until the end of the marriage was recently announced.

Legit.ng spoke with JJC before the announcement of their marriage breakup.

Before their marriage was announced, JJC has been working with Funke Akindele on Jenifa's Diary but he was first known as a singer and music producer. He had worked with the likes of Dbanj and Don Jazzy. He has released many hit songs.

Legit.ng head of entertainment desk spoke exclusively with him at the recently held AMAA awards in Lagos.

JJC Skillz seems to have dumped music as he's more involved in making movies with his wife than producing music. The renowned songwriter said:

"The thing is I’ve been doing music since 1998 and every time I’m quiet, it’s because I’m working as a video director and editor. All the years I’ve been doing music have always been mixed with being a video director in the movie or music world. And I was shooting small movies and trying to develop my skills in that area."

Explaining the point the whole idea of dumping music became obvious, the African singer noted:

"It’s only when I met my wife that it actually became a total turnaround when I then left music and went full time into making movies. I worked together with her on Scene One Production. And the fruit of the labour is obviously why we are here."

While many of his fans might be disappointed that their favourite artist might no longer be singing for their listening pleasure, Skillz said:

"I always work on music, I always produce music. There is a new project we’re working on called She Must Be Obeyed. It’s a music project and I’ve been in the studio working. It's been very entertaining and fun but for me to go back to the road as an artist is going to be extremely hard because of my commitment.

Having worked with the big names in the Nigerian music industry like Don Jazzy and Dbanj, Skillz said he has shifted his focus and passion to making stars in the movie sector.

"Right now the stars that we are producing are more actors like Tobi Makinde. We are working on creating more superstars of the film industry, Nollywood. Scene One is going to go from strength to strength and we expect to expand in discovering more talents not only in the front of the camera but also behind it."

Skillz also revealed the power celebrity couple has deviated from just making movies to investing in real estate. JJC Skilled said:

"And of course we have heavily invested in real estate as well, Amen Estate, Red Brick, we are what you call grown-up."

