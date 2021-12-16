Top Nigerian singer, Banky W, is wondering where people got the notion that his style of music will change now that he is married

The music star noted that people assumed wrongly that he would stop singing R&B after getting married

Banky W asked why he would stop making music on love now that he is truly in it and experiencing its beauty

Popular Nigerian musician and talent manager, Banky W, has spoken on why his sound has not changed with his relationship status.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer and politician shared a video of a recent interview he had, addressing the topic.

Banky W gushes over his love for his wife and how it has helped his music. Photos: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Banky noted he wasn’t going to stop doing love songs now that he is married to the most beautiful woman in the world and is fully experiencing the joys that comes with being in love.

According to him, there must have been some confusion in the minds of people that he was going to stop doing R&B.

In his words:

“I think there must have been some confusion because I think people assumed that I would not sing R&B music anymore. But I am married to the most beautiful woman in the world so I don’t understand why you think I would stop singing love songs now when I am actually finally fully In love and experiencing all the beauty that comes with being in love.”

In his caption, the music star wrote:

“So now that I've finally found love, you think I will stop writing love songs? Small reminder that we are still in the business. E still dey d body.”

See the video below:

Fans react

Internet users shared their take on Banky W’s disclosure. Most of them gushed over the celebrity couple. Read some of their comments below:

Akinadesoji:

“I feel targeted. Issokay, I repent.”

Bisibanjoh:

“Please sir, give us AOC and expo. Infact, give us your answer booklet. We must find this love too .”

Marajane746:

“The love Banky and his wife shares is beautiful.. I don't care what goes on inside but I love this kind of love and I wish it for myself.”

Interesting.

